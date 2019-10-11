Friday’s Headlines

- Driving is the largest source of greenhouse gas, and this New York Times interactive map lets you see how much carbon dioxide is coming from your metro area and how much it’s gone up or down. Emissions are growing fastest in cities and suburbs — even ones with decent transit, although in cities with poor transit, emissions per capita are higher.
- Electric cars aren’t the solution to climate change because building them creates pollution, and the electricity they run on is often produced by burning fossil fuels. (New Statesman)
- At The Atlantic, former Streetsblog editor Angie Schmitt writes that Uber’s helicopters are a symptom of American inequality.
- Lyft is shutting out third-party apps from accessing the New York bike share Citi Bike. It could be the first volley in a showdown between two different visions of digital mobility: “walled gardens” and neutral platforms. For the public good, cities should insist on the latter. (City Lab)
- The Los Angeles city council president is proposing a minimum wage of $30 for Uber and Lyft drivers — half to cover expenses and half to keep for themselves. The current average wage is $9.21 an hour. (KCAL)
- Bay Area Rapid Transit is considering raising its absurdly low $3 parking rate. (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Richmond’s new transit chief talks about how she plans to get people out of their cars and onto buses. (Greater Greater Washington)
- As Utah grows, it’s going to need to implement congestion pricing, improve transit and encourage walkable neighborhoods. (Pulse)
- Atlanta is installing its first pop-up bike lane on 10th Street in Midtown. (AJC)
- Louisville is now fining people for standing in streets and medians in a misguided attempt to protect pedestrians (and punish panhandlers). (WLKY)
- E-scooters are coming to St. Petersburg (WUSF) and Eugene (KEZI).
- Toronto transit users are clamoring for police to crack down on drivers who speed past streetcars, endangering people getting on and off. (Narcity)