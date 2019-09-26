Talking Headways Podcast: Integrated Trips for People Not Vehicles

Talking Headways small

This week we’re joined by Arielle Fleisher Transportation Policy Director at SPUR, Adina Levin, Executive Director of Friends of Caltrain, and Ian Griffiths Co-Founder and Director of Seamless Bay Area to talk about transit fare integration and policy. We chat about what fare policy is and isn’t, best practices of fare integration from around the world, the difficulty of regional advocacy when there are sooo many meetings to go to, and what’s next for the Bay Area.

Editors Note: This podcast was recorded several weeks ago and since recording the nine member Clipper Executive Board of the MTC voted to spend $600,000 studying a fare coordination and business case study according to Streetsblog SF.

