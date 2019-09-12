Talking Headways Podcast: Designing Ninja-Proof Seats

This week, we’re joined by Lily Bernheimer of Space Works Consulting. Lily, a Streetsblog/Open Plans Alum, talks to us about her book “The Shaping of Us: How Every Day Spaces Structure our Lives, Behavior, and Well-Being.” She talks about her research in Environmental Psychology and how human beings have evolved in order to respond to our physical environment. Listen in to learn about ninja-proof seats, mystery-novel models of building, and more on biophilia and human connections to nature.

1 thought on Talking Headways Podcast: Designing Ninja-Proof Seats

  1. I might listen just to find out what you mean by ninja proof seats. Is it chairs that squeak no matter how hard you try not to move?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Talking Headways Podcast: How Media Has Shaped the City

By Jeff Wood |
Author Shannon Mattern joins the podcast this week to discuss her new book, Code+Clay, Data+Dirt: 5,000 Years of Urban Media. We talk about why the perfect future interface humans are looking for does not exist, and how digital mapping can overlook important aspects of the urban spatial landscape.

Talking Headways Podcast: A Shared Space Revolution

By Jeff Wood |
On the podcast this week is Robert Ping, executive director of the Walkable and Livable Communities Institute, who tells us about Pittsburgh’s plans for the largest shared space in an American city. Robert also discusses why it’s so important to get public officials from different agencies in the same room together to talk about improving conditions for walking […]

Talking Headways Podcast: Your Brain on Two Legs

By Jeff Wood |
Antonia Malchik’s recent piece in Aeon Magazine, The End of Walking, went viral in urbanist circles, touching on several themes related to our “right to walk.” In her turn on Talking Headways, Antonia talks about how she became addicted to walking and her experiences walking in Russia, Austria, Upstate New York, and the American West. We also discuss how our […]

Talking Headways Podcast: Peak Experience with Jarrett Walker

By Jeff Wood |
Jarrett Walker of Human Transit fame joins the podcast this week to talk about how to communicate transportation and planning concepts to the public. Jarrett tells us about the importance of humanities majors in transportation professions, why NIMBYs feel the way they do, and how we can think differently about the language we use to discuss housing and transportation.

Talking Headways Podcast: Pro·pin·qui·ty

By Jeff Wood |
This week's illustrious guests are Robert Cervero, Erick Guerra, and Stefan Al, who tell us all about their new book, Beyond Mobility. We discuss how to recalibrate cities to put people first when we shape transportation and the built environment, silly regulations like requiring parking space per toilet seat, and the best transportation and planning practices the U.S. should borrow from around the world.