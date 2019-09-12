Talking Headways Podcast: Designing Ninja-Proof Seats

This week, we’re joined by Lily Bernheimer of Space Works Consulting. Lily, a Streetsblog/Open Plans Alum, talks to us about her book “The Shaping of Us: How Every Day Spaces Structure our Lives, Behavior, and Well-Being.” She talks about her research in Environmental Psychology and how human beings have evolved in order to respond to our physical environment. Listen in to learn about ninja-proof seats, mystery-novel models of building, and more on biophilia and human connections to nature.