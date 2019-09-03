Tuesday’s Headlines

- Even cutting back driving by 10 percent would have a big impact on climate change — the equivalent of taking 28 coal-fired power plants offline if every American did it. (New York Times)
- Fresh off the defeat of Prop 105, which would have canceled plans for future light-rail expansion, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is floating an extension of a half-penny sales tax for rail and other transportation projects. (AZ Family)
- Could Milwaukee be the next target of a Koch-funded attack on transit? (Independent)
- Warning of a “scooternado,” Miami ordered thousands of dockless e-scooters secured as Hurricane Dorian approached to prevent them from becoming dangerous projectiles flung around by 130 miles-per-hour winds. (Reuters)
- Denver residents want transit to be cheaper, faster and go more places. (Colorado Public Radio)
- Austin’s Capitol Metro is reminding drivers to stay out of bus lanes and bike boxes. (Spectrum News)
- The city taking over Cincinnati’s troubled streetcar would cost over $550,000. (WCPO)
- Cedar Rapids’ bike-share program is adding scooters (KCRG). Concerns about Gotcha’s plans to bring 250 e-bikes to Flagstaff prompted the city council to immediately reverse its decision to award the company a contract (Arizona Daily Sun). Trump’s tariffs and tech problems have delayed the deployment of e-bikes in Sacramento suburbs (Bee).
- Bethesda residents are worried about a “crosswalk to nowhere” that dead-ends at a construction site. (WJLA)
- The El Paso streetcar is free in September. (CBS 4)
- Boulder activists took the plunge and created a new protected bike lane themselves. (KDVR)