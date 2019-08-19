Monday’s Headlines

- Construction workers are turning against Donald Trump because he’s failed to produce promised infrastructure jobs and introduced proposals that would lower wages. (Politico)
- A company that UPS invested in has been secretly testing self-driving delivery trucks in Arizona since May. (Gizmodo)
- A Pittsburgh startup invented a device that gathers highly detailed data about sidewalk conditions so planners can decide where to spend resources. (NEXT Pittsburgh)
- This pop-up electric car charger doesn’t block the sidewalk unless it’s in use. (Treehugger)
- In the midst of a rash of cyclist and pedestrian deaths, the New York Times editorial board urges Mayor Bill de Blasio to do more to protect people on bikes and on foot. (Hello, Gray Lady, but Streetsblog NYC has been doing that for years.)
- Colorado’s economy would reap $700 million annually from high-speed rail along I-70, according to a new study — but where will the funding come from? (Colorado Public Radio)
- Rowers — not drivers — are the surprising antagonists against a bike and pedestrian bridge over Washington, D.C.’s Anacostia River. (Washington Post)
- If Phoenix voters approve Prop 105, artists who’ve designed public art for the Valley Metro light rail extension that would be out of a job. (New Times)
- The Utah DOT is introducing bike boxes to Salt Lake City. (Tribune)
- Streetcar roundup: Tempe construction has wrapped up for the season (AZ Big Media). Boise is setting aside $600,000 to study a circulator (Boise State Public Radio). Kansas City added a sixth streetcar to its fleet today (KSHB). A 70-year-old Fort Collins trolley is almost ready to return to service (Coloradoan).
- This New Jersey driver gave a new meaning to the term “double-parked.” (NY Post)