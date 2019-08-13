Tuesday’s Headlines

  • Lyft says ride-hailing apps are replacing personal car ownership, but the evidence is mixed at best. (The Street)
  • City Lab and the Arizona Mirror delve into the effort — guided by both corporate dark money and the misguided notion that road diets hurt small business — to halt light-rail expansion in Phoenix. Streetsblog covered last week.
  • Mopeds are the latest entrant into the Washington, D.C. app-based mobility sweepstakes. Next up? Tricycles and e-cargo bikes (WaPost). In Detroit, MoGo is putting e-bikes in suburban Oakland County (Free Press).
  • South Carolina has the highest traffic death rate in the U.S. It’s also one of the few states without a Complete Streets law. (Charleston Post and Courier)
  • Curbed thinks Atlanta leads the nation in e-scooter deaths with four in the past three months.
  • San Gabriel Valley officials approved $126 million to extend L.A.’s Gold Line light rail to Ponoma. (Inland Valley Daily Bulletin)
  • Milwaukee’s streetcar hit its highest ridership ever in July, eclipsing the previous high in November 2018, the month it opened. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • New bus-only lanes in Portland, Ore., will speed up commutes on six TriMet routes. (KOIN)
  • A white Asheville, N.C. police officer convicted of beating a black man accused of jaywalking in 2017 will receive no jail time. (Charlotte Observer)
  • Bike Share Toronto is free every Wednesday in August. (Daily Hive)
  • This is why we can’t have nice things: St. Joseph, Mo.’s entire bike-share fleet has been stolen. (News-Press)

