Monday’s Headlines

- Cities everywhere are embracing life in the slow lane. Lowering speed limits not only makes streets safer, but also contributes to a sense of place. (City Lab)
- Uber and Lyft both posted massive losses in the second quarter, and executives acknowledge they’ll have to raise prices soon to become profitable (Wired). The companies are hiking bike share prices towards the goal of getting into the black (Time).
- Even the bond rating agency Moody’s says growing income inequality will make future transit fare hikes in New York City — and presumably elsewhere — untenable, and suggests spending more tax dollars on transit instead. (Crain’s)
- A Seattle city council member has introduced a bill requiring the city to build a protected bike lane anytime it spends at least $1 million to repave a street where a bike lane is shown on the master plan. (Seattle Times)
- Three quarters of Salt Lake City residents favor making bus service free, according to a Salt Lake Tribune poll. Streetsblog also covered it.
- San Francisco is allowing a food delivery company to test sidewalk robots for the first time. (The Verge)
- The L.A. Metro is bringing 16 new bike-share stations to North Hollywood. (CBS2)
- Instead of making roads safer, the Louisville city council is fining people for crossing the street in an effort to reduce pedestrian deaths. (WFPL)
- A vehicle-miles traveled tax and a gas tax hike are both on the table to fund transportation in Illinois. (News-Record)
- If the Netherlands can rid its cities of cars, why can’t cities in other countries? (City Metric)
- The world’s four most fab pedestrians are still causing a traffic jam in London 50 years later. (City Lab)