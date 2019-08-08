Thursday’s Headlines

  • Cities can reduce transportation costs for schools by offering students free bus passes. (Education Dive)
  • Uber wants to be a one-stop shop for car, bike, scooter, bus and train trips, and Denver is the guinea pig. (New York Times)
  • Phoenix is the latest city where the Koch brothers are bankrolling a dark-money campaign to halt public transportation projects. (New Times)
  • Portland has seen a surge in older residents being killed by drivers while crossing the street. (Willamette Week)
  • Honolulu is trying to take over a troubled light-rail project from the Hawaii state government. (Civil Beat)
  • A Nashville union has endorsed challenger John Cooper in the Nashville mayor’s race, citing his support for complete streets, infrastructure and transit upgrades. (Tennessean)
  • Cincinnati city councilmen are laying the groundwork on a referendum for a new sales tax to fund transit. (WCPO)
  • Birmingham voters smartly rejected a $57 million plan for a city-funded parking deck. (Hometown Life)
  • New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s woefully inadequate Vision Zero plan — as covered regularly by Streetsblog NYC — gets some national attention from Outside magazine.
  • Everything you ever wanted to know about Indianapolis’ bus rapid transit Red Line, but were afraid to ask. (Star)
  • Artist Quiang Huang makes furniture out of discarded bike-share bikes that would otherwise wind up in the landfill. (Curbed)

