Friday’s Headlines

- Cities built way too many roads, and now they can’t afford to maintain them. (Strong Towns)
- A bipartisan transportation bill breezed through a Senate committee (Politico). Transportation for America praised aspects of the bill but said it doesn’t go far enough, while some conservatives are resisting raising the gas tax.
- Children should be included in transportation planning, especially Safe Routes to School programs. (Saporta Report)
- What do Democrats mean when they talk about infrastructure? (City Lab)
- Nashville’s mayoral race is headed to a runoff, with incumbent David Briley, who supported a failed referendum on transit last year, the underdog against city councilman John Cooper, who opposed it. (Tennessean)
- Lyft is pulled its e-bikes off San Francisco streets to look at their battery packs after two caught fire. (KPIX)
- Uber and Lyft drivers are sleeping in their cars in San Francisco. (The Bold Italic)
- The transit focus in Miami is shifting from buses back to rail. A proposed monorail would eventually run to Fort Lauderdale, but officials are also interested in maglev trains, and smaller surrounding towns are lobbying Tri-Rail and Virgin Trains for stations. (SunSentinel)
- Columnists call on the Seattle to finish the Center City streetcar. (Seattle Times)
- The Boston Transportation Department is adding 50 new bike-share stations (Patch). Lime is bringing e-scooters to Rochester, N.Y. (Fox 47). Milwaukee is expanding its bike-share to include adaptive cycles for people of all abilities (Fox 6).
- “Jitney buses” like those in Harrisburg, Penn., were the Uber of the early 1900s. (Penn Live)
- Washington City Paper‘s biking advice columnist, Gear Prudence, is riding off into the sunset. It’s sad.