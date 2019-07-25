Talking Headways Podcast: Charlotte’s Transit-Oriented Zoning Innovations
This week, we’re joined by Monica Holmes, placemaking manager for the City of Charlotte and the project manager for the rewrite of the transit-oriented development zoning ordinance. Holmes talks about why the transit oriented development part of the zoning ordinance was the first part of the code rewrite as well as all of the details about the new point system created to promote economic mobility, the environment, and new transportation. She also shares how TOD was built in the past and what will be happening along all the city’s transit corridors in the future.