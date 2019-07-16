Tuesday’s Headlines

- Lyft’s courtroom victory making it the sole bike-share provider in San Francisco is also a big win for the company in its war with Uber. (Business Insider)
- A scooter skeptic has seen the light. (Washington Post)
- The ride-hailing bubble is about to burst, part infinity. (National Review)
- Parking in Los Angeles is a blood sport, but that’s not because the city doesn’t have enough parking — it’s because it has too much. (LAist)
- Citi Bike announces a massive, but slow, expansion in New York City (Streetsblog)
- Philadelphia’s third two-way cycle track is its most promising yet. (Philly Mag)
- Arlington, Va. is committed to low-stress bike routes, but the results on the ground are a mixed bag. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Drivers are allowed to park in some Raleigh, N.C. bike lanes, making the incomplete network even less effective. (CBS 17)
- A temporary shuttle is bridging a light-rail gap in Baltimore caused by a sinkhole that forced six stations to close. (Baltimore Sun)
- Even the tiny California town of Nevada City has realized the folly of cheap parking. (City Lab)
- Former world champion boxer Pernell Whitaker was killed by a driver Sunday night in Virginia Beach while trying to cross a busy eight-lane road on foot. The driver has not been charged. (Virginian-Pilot)
- The “Milwaukee Slide” isn’t a popular wedding dance — it’s when a driver uses a bike lane to pass another car. Stick with the Macarena, please. (Journal Sentinel)