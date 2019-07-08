Monday’s Headlines

- No, they don’t increase pollution. Yes, people use them. No, not just middle-class white men. The Guardian busts 10 myths about bike lanes.
- Uber is offering drivers more perks, but they’d probably prefer higher pay instead (Venture Beat). But the company views its 3.9 million drivers and their demands as a major drag on its bottom line (Yahoo Finance). At least struggling drivers can rest easy while sleeping in their cars knowing they helped an Uber co-founder recently bought a mansion for $72 million (Common Dreams).
- Officials in Harris County, Texas, have killed plans for light rail serving one of Houston’s most popular entertainment districts. (The Leader)
- Airlines serving San Diego have agreed to pour over a half-billion dollars into transit at the airport. (KUSI)
- Transit agencies will add bus stops at three new Seattle light-rail stations, making it easier for riders to transfer. (KOMO)
- Maryland wants to audit the D.C. Metro before it releases $55 million in funding to the transit agency. (WAMU)
- California officials have released recommendations for stops on the state’s planned high-speed rail line — if what’s left of it ever gets built. (San Jose Mercury News)
- Here’s a great idea: A library in Ohio will let cardholders check out a bike — and a helmet and lock — for free. (Bicycling)
- New “floating” stops will make it easier for Baltimore bus riders to board and improve on-time performance. (WBAL)
- Fort Collins, Colo., is seeking to have its trolley line declared a national historic landmark. (Coloradoan)
- Here are the five best DIY bus stops in the country, according to City Lab.