Tuesday’s Headlines

- Kamala Harris’s attack on Joe Biden over busing illustrates a generational divide over integration policy. (City Lab)
- Voters might not have all the details when the go to the polls to decide in Houston’s long-range transit plan, as proposed routes remain vague and late proposals leave little time for debate. (Houston Chronicle)
- Almost 1,000 new e-bikes are gathering dust in a warehouse while San Francisco and Lyft duke it out in court. (SF Chronicle)
- Portland’s Metro and TriMet are studying the possibility of a rail tunnel underneath the Willamette River to speed up trains. (Oregonian)
- A quiet push to expand light rail in Charlotte has found unexpected traction (WSOC). A city councilman is also touting light rail as the solution to development-driven traffic in the Southend neighborhood (Spectrum).
- Milwaukee streetcar fares were set to take effect in November, but the city is opting to keep it free through 2020 to avoid an estimated 20 to 40 percent ridership drop. (Milwaukee Independent)
- In addition to those we reported yesterday, gas tax hikes also took effect Monday in South Carolina (WLTX), California (Sacramento Bee) and Illinois (NBC Chicago).
- The Denver Regional Transit District is required to file a safety plan with the state after a light-rail train severed a woman’s foot in January. (KDVR)
- A new Pittsburgh group has launched a website urging transit expansion. (Post-Gazette)
- Aussie Aussie Aussie! Oy oy oy! Sydney is shifting billions of dollars in future transportation spending away from roads and into transit. (Morning Herald)