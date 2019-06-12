Wednesday’s Headlines

- Uber’s dream of flying cars is undeterred (CNN) even after a helicopter crashed over Manhattan on Monday (USA Today). Uber was already offering $200 chopper rides to JFK (CBS News). Never fear: Fast Company says one doesn’t have anything to do with other, and Bloomberg predicts flying taxis might be just four years away. We’ll take the over on that.
- Lyft’s lawsuit seeking to keep bike-share competitors out of San Francisco shows it doesn’t care much about ending car ownership (Quartz). Case in point: An appreciation party Uber threw for drivers in Chicago turned into chaos when they all decided to drive themselves (Tribune).
- Houston is committing to Vision Zero. Mayor Sylvester Turner made the pledge at a ceremony honoring two people killed by a driver in March. The intersection now has a new crosswalk, wheelchair ramp and flashing beacon. (KHOU)
- Nashville Mayor David Briley says he’s pro-transit, but he’s proposing cutting bus service. (Tennessean)
- The Tampa Bay Times clears up some myths about a planned St. Petersburg bus-only lane.
- The arrival of e-bikes in Portland is being pushed back to 2020. (Willamette Week)
- Businesses in Washington, D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood are pitching a fit because they’re losing three parking spaces to Capitol Bikeshare. (Greater Greater Washington)
- If “Speed” were set in 2019, not even Keanu Reeves could save that bus. The average speed for a bus in Santa Monica, Calif., is now 9 miles per hour. That’s one reason ridership is declining. (Transfer Magazine)
- A $2-billion transit terminal in San Francisco still needs repairs, but is close to reopening. (KCRA)
- Vancouver is on pace to meet its ambitious biking and walking goals, thanks in part to bike infrastructure where even beginners feel safe. (Fast Company, StreetsblogUSA). TBH, Canada as a whole is kind of kicking America’s butt (CUTA).
- Pod people will not be zipping across Madison anytime soon. (Next City)