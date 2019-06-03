Monday’s Headlines

- Uber continues to lose an insane amount of money (Tech Crunch) and investors continue to question whether it will ever be profitable (CNBC). Executives of both Uber and the similarly unprofitable Lyft say their price war might be coming to an end (Market Watch). While Uber is pinning its hopes on food delivery, Lyft is hoping to boost revenue by contracting with insurance companies to take seniors to the doctor (Fortune).
- The New York Times delves into Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s ties to the shipping industry and the Chinese government, raising new questions about conflicts of interest.
- ICYMI: Predatory lenders that created a taxi medallion bubble, not ride-hailing companies, were primarily to blame for the downfall of the New York City cab industry (Times), though our colleagues at StreetsblogNYC poked a mini-hole in the story.
- One of President Trump’s many excuses for not passing an infrastructure package is that Democrats are investigating him. But Bill Clinton did it, so why can’t Trump? (Brookings Institute)
- KCET goes in-depth into exactly where drivers are killing Los Angeles pedestrians — and what can be done about it.
- Austin, Texas needs more than 2,500 miles of new sidewalks, but only has enough money to build 60 miles. (KXON)
- Baltimore is removing a protected bike lane to restore on-street parking, and some delegates worry it will jeopardize future federal and state transportation funding (Fishbowl). The issue has also opened up a racial divide, as the area’s representative, Robbyn Lewis, takes issue with Mayor Jack Young’s suggestion that black people don’t care about bike lanes (WBAL).
- As Oakland prepares to embark on a $100-million pothole-filling campaign, the city council president, the mayor’s political rival, wants to fire the transportation director and merge the department with another. (San Francisco Chronicle)
- The “flexpots” that guard D.C. bike lanes are easily knocked over by drivers, so the city is experimenting with replacing them with posts mounted on logs nailed to the street — potentially a cheap and easy alternative to permanent curbs. (Greater Greater Washington)
- It’s great that Minneapolis is building the Southwest light rail line. But for the 2,500 cyclists who use the Cedar Lake Trail — closed for two years due to construction — there’s no good detour. (Star Tribune)
- Maui is seeking public input on relocating its transit hub. (Maui Now)
- Be like Tigger and bounce along that last mile. (Forbes)