Tuesday’s Headlines
- Bloomberg labels Uber’s initial public offering a “flop,” as the company’s stock price lost 9 percent off its already-low price of $45 per share.
- Meanwhile, more bad publicity for ride-hailing companies: According to USA Today, the back seats of ride-share cars have 35,000 more germs than a toilet seat, and 219 times more than the back of a taxi. MSNBC focused a recent segment on drivers’ struggles with low pay. A Seattle union found that drivers are taking home a smaller share of fares than they did three years ago (Post Bulletin). And a Pittsburgh Uber driver is accused of holding two female passengers against their will (Post-Gazette).
- Lyft will keep the e-bikes it pulled from New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Fransisco in April because of brake problems off the streets until at least late September — a story broken by our colleagues at StreetsblogNYC.
- The Midwest’s infrastructure needs go beyond roads and bridges, says a Michigan think-tank director, including rail upgrades, water and sewer repairs and broadband internet. (The Hill)
- Maryland’s transportation secretary says critics of plans to widen the Beltway and I-270 are “hiding from the facts,” claiming that the state is relying on privately built toll lanes because it has no money for transit (WTOP). Here’s why he’s wrong (Streetsblog).
- The Los Angeles subway project is looking at another delay, with the completion date now pushed to March, 2022. (L.A. Times)
- Gwinnett County, Ga., is not planning on changing the transit plan that failed at the ballot box in March before a deadline to submit it to Atlanta’s regional transit authority. (AJC)
- The Massachusetts DOT is adding protected bike lanes to a notoriously dangerous route between Boston and Cambridge. (Curbed)
- Columbia, S.C. runners are joining others in pushing for a Complete Streets law at the state level. South Carolina is the sixth-most dangerous state for cyclists and pedestrians. (The State)
- Dear Tampa residents: Please stop putting your trash cans in the bike lane. (WFTS)