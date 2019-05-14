Dutch Treat! This Guy is Biking Through His 90s

Egbert Brasjen, 96, is the post senior for biking in Holland.
Egbert Brasjen, 96, is the post senior for biking in Holland.

Egbert Brasjen admits its incredible that he can still bicycle at his age.

But approaching a century on Planet Earth, Brasjen, 96, still likes to do 30 mile jaunts through though the country. Holland, of course.

He’s one of the shining successes of a Dutch government program designed specifically to help people like him stay active and remain engaged in the community through bicycling. The program, called Cycle On, (or Doortrappen in Dutch), recently awarded him and several other near-centenarians its “Silver Pedal” award.

“I don’t think about it,” recently said in a video shared by the Dutch Cycling Embassy. “I just cycle. It is such a part of my life.” His advice is to have a low-entry bike (a low step-over frame) and to avoid the busy roads.

E
Egbert Brasjen bikes everywhere.

“Cycling is an important means of transportation in the Netherlands, especially for the elderly. It keeps them healthy and contributes to social inclusion,” the Dutch Cycling Embassy posted on Twitter.

The program uses specially trained community members to encourage older cyclists and help advise them on safe practices. In the town of Enshede, for example, the Doortrappen program recently held an event with a bicycle repairman aimed at elderly cyclists. In Amsterdam a bicycle tour for elderly cyclists was recently held.

The advice the program offers is practical — not scolding. Cycle On, for example, to use a mirror and wear a helmet, but notes that a helmet is not legally required. It also recommends checking to make sure its safe to bike if they’re starting a new medication.

The program also highlights successful examples and benefits older people enjoy. It is amazing how long people can cycle with the right encouragement and infrastructure. Like Brasjen, many of the “silver pedals” winners this year were in their mid-90s.

One woman tells the Minister of Infrastructure and Water, which runs the program: “Two years ago I cycled to work around 8 o’clock in the morning. On an overpass I saw an old man slowly cycling up the overpass. A bit surprised, I looked carefully and saw that it was my grandfather. He had taken his car away for maintenance and cycled a (non-electric!) bicycle from the garage to his daughter, who lives five miles away.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Research Bolsters Case for Cycle Tracks While AASHTO Updates Guide

By Adam Voiland |
For decades, dueling camps of cycling advocates have feuded about how to best accommodate riders. Some have pushed for the construction of Dutch-style cycle tracks, arguing that separated lanes make bicycling safer and less intimidating, while others have insisted such infrastructure isolates riders and makes cycling more dangerous than simply remaining within the flow of […]

Copenhagen Cycle Ambassador Says Bikes Are Hot

By Sarah Goodyear |
If you’ve been following bicycle blogs for any amount of time at all, you’ve probably stumbled upon Mikael Colville-Andersen, who runs the blogs Copenhagenize and Copenhagen Cycle Chic. (We often feature his posts on the Streetsblog Network.) On Tuesday afternoon, he brought his inimitable style of bike advocacy (pretty spiffy, though low-key) to Columbia University […]

“Macho Bike Culture” and America’s Paucity of Bike Infrastructure

By Angie Schmitt |
This morning Andrew Sullivan highlighted a story in the Australian journal The Conversation that explains how the “macho” bike culture of the 1970s contributed to low cycling rates in that country and the United States as well. The Conversation‘s Steven Fleming points to recent studies showing that streets with protected bike infrastructure are safer than streets without it. People prefer […]

The Next Breakthrough for American Bike Lanes: Protected Intersections

By Angie Schmitt |
As protected bike lanes become more widespread in the United States, creating physical separation from motor vehicle traffic that makes more people comfortable cycling on city streets, advocates are starting to push for even safer bikeway designs. One area where the current generation of American protected bike lanes leaves something to be desired is intersections. […]