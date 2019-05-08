A Great Big Freeway — Thanks to Induced Demand
Los Angeles is getting what it paid for when it widened 10 miles of its most infamous freeways — another lane of traffic.
The extra lane of the I-405 between the 10 and the 101 freeways that opened in May, 2014, to supposedly alleviate congestion actually ended up adding a minute of travel time for drivers of the 10-mile stretch — and new data shows congestion is even worse.
The $1.6-billion infrastructure investment, known as the I-405 Sepulveda Pass Improvement Project, still resembles the parking lot at a Guns & Roses concert. Average commuting times through the Sepulveda Pass in both directions have gotten even longer in the last four years, according to data analyzed by the traffic analysis film INRIX from 2015 to 2019.
The most frustrating delays occurred during the afternoon rush when SoCal drivers heading north between 3 and 4 pm crawled along the I-405 at 19 miles per hour this year, instead of the jaunty 28 miles per hour they drove in 2015. That’s led to a 50-percent increase in travel time, from 23 minutes through the Sepulveda Pass in 2015 to 34 minutes this year.
The 405 isn’t the only SoCal freeway experiencing grinding delays. Rush hour speeds have slowed on 31 of 52 LA-area highways in the past four years, according to USC’s outlet Crosstown.
The reasons for the slowdowns are simple: The number of drivers on the road in Southern California has increased as 2.3 million more people have moved or grown up in the region and bought 2.1 million new vehicles over the past 15 years, putting more people on freeways and local roads. And widened highways encourage more drivers live further away from city centers, making people more dependent on driving. It’s a phenomenon known as the fundamental law of highway congestion, or induced demand.
For instance, since there’s no cost to getting onto the 405, if you add another lane to the 405, drivers who were taking an alternate route or leaving an hour earlier or later than normal, will instead drive on the highway during rush hour since that’s when they prefer to leave.
“At any given time the latent demand to be on a busy road is very high, so if you make it easier to travel on that road, all you’re going to do is attract some of the people who would be on the road but for the congestion levels,” said UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs urban planning professor Mike Manville. “So you have a road that is every bid as congested just wider.”
For most Californians, $1.6 billion is a lot of money and it could have gone toward other transit projects that could move people around more efficiently. A proposed rail line could move transit riders from the West Side to the Valley through the Sepulveda Pass in only 15 minutes. It could open as early as 2033.
But the best option for reducing congestion in many transit experts’ opinion is tolling — especially along the 405 between the 10 and the 101.
“The beauty of pricing the road is that you don’t choose the way people behaviorally respond. That gives them an incentive not to do what is causing the problem,” Manville added. “When you do price the road, people switch to transit. We should let people figure out what’s best for them.”
Okay, so a question: How many passengers riding heavy-rail passenger trains traversing the Sepulveda Pass during rush-hour (the time when demand reaches its peak) would there need to be so as to reduce congestion on the I-405 for those 10 miles to the point where road traffic at those times would be free-flowing? Has anyone done a study on this that you know of?
Okay, so why is this a major question? Why does transit ridership have to be framed in terms of “making space for you/others to drive?” That is why transit is not working in LA, because everyone thinks everyone else is going to ride transit so their own car trip is unimpeded and everyone else is “out of my way.”
Public transit is about providing a reliable cost/time competitive travel option, since car travel is wildly variable depending on conditions. Transportation is about moving as many people as possible in different ways along a corridor, including trains and cars. Roadways will always be filled up to capacity as long as they are not priced as such. Where capacity exists and is cheap, it will be utilized. “Free-Flow” means the roadway is lightly used, which isn’t a good use of public resources, nobody wants to build a road that so few cars use that everyone can go 70 mph during the peak demand, that’s a waste of tax money. No single city in the world is both successful and rich without traffic congestion on both roads, sidewalks, and trains. You’ll find empty free-flow roads when people don’t have places to work or money to travel, like Detroit or Dayton.
Tell this to the transportation brains in Marin County, CA. They’ve added a third lane to the Richmond Bridge east bound (actually just commandeered the breakdown lane) because SF commuters going home to the East Bay were backing up traffic on 101 N in the evening commute hours. The backup starts in a one lane section of Sir Francis Drake Blvd. access road and that hasn’t changed. Meanwhile the aging bridge is raining concrete down on drivers and being closed for hours due to lack of maintenance. There are no bridge Tolls for the Golden Gate and Richmond on this homeward commute, only on the inbound commute, so it’s basically free, except of traffic congestion.
$1.6 billion would have paid for 1,000 miles of protected bike lanes ($1.5M each mile).
But, you know, we don’t have money for that….