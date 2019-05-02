Talking Headways Podcast: Transport Pros Will Make or Break the Planet

This week, we’re revisiting the Shared Mobility Summit from earlier this year in Chicago, where Laura Bliss of CityLab moderated a panel of agency leaders including Stephanie Pollack, CEO of MassDOT; Randy Clarke, president and CEO of Capital Metro in Austin; and Sadhu Johnston, City Manager from Vancouver.

The panel talked about whether it’s too late to address climate change through transportation, how the introduction of ride hailing will work with local regulations in Vancouver, how Austin has been watching the evolution of shared mobility from TNCs to scooters, how buses matter for the future of transportation and much, much more.

It’s a very special edition of Talking Headways.