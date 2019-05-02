Talking Headways Podcast: Transport Pros Will Make or Break the Planet

Talking Headways small

This week, we’re revisiting the Shared Mobility Summit from earlier this year in Chicago, where Laura Bliss of CityLab moderated a panel of agency leaders including Stephanie Pollack, CEO of MassDOT; Randy Clarke, president and CEO of Capital Metro in Austin; and Sadhu Johnston, City Manager from Vancouver.

The panel talked about whether it’s too late to address climate change through transportation, how the introduction of ride hailing will work with local regulations in Vancouver, how Austin has been watching the evolution of shared mobility from TNCs to scooters, how buses matter for the future of transportation and much, much more.

It’s a very special edition of Talking Headways.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Talking Headways Podcast: Don’t Take Either Party for Granted

By Jeff Wood |
This week we’re time-warping back to a different era -- last October, and the Shared Use Mobility Summit in Chicago. Laura Washington of the Chicago Sun Times hosted this panel featuring the Metropolitan Planning Council's MarySue Barrett, the Shared Use Mobility Center's Sharon Feigon, and Transportation for America’s James Corless.

Talking Headways Podcast: Remaking California Transportation

By Jeff Wood |
This week on Talking Headways I’m joined by a big roster of guests to talk about California’s climate legislation and how it will change transportation policy. Lauren Michelle of Policy in Motion and Kate White, Deputy Secretary for Environmental and Housing at the California State Transportation Agency, give us the lay of the land when it […]

Talking Headways Podcast: Zero Emissions Cities Are the Key

By Jeff Wood |
This week we’re joined by Patrick Oliva, co-founder of the Paris Process on Mobility and Climate, to talk about the decarbonization of transport. The conversation touches on the electrification of the transportation sector and what it means for climate change, the role cities need to play in the Paris process and what levels of government work best to address climate change, and what the focus should be for mayors in the coming decade.

Talking Headways Podcast: A New Path for Urban Mobility

By Jeff Wood |
Paul Mackie of Mobility Lab joins me this week to discuss transportation demand management (TDM), urban mobility, and how cities need to adapt to change the transportation status quo. I ask Paul how he got into transportation and biking, and why messages about active transportation should be more positive, instead of making us feel at risk and less likely to ride. […]

Talking Headways Podcast: Mobility Is Like a Heavy Metal Band

By Jeff Wood |
This week's episode comes to you from the National Shared Mobility Summit in Chicago. If you want to get a primer on how governments and the private sector are moving beyond the era where everyone is expected to own and drive their own car, this panel moderated by Jeff Tumlin of Nelson Nygaard is a good place to start.