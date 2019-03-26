Tuesday’s Headlines

- Uber drivers in Los Angeles are considering going on strike after the company — valued at $120 billion — cut their per-mile pay by 25 percent (Gizmodo). Maybe other states should follow the lead of Connecticut, where a bill would guarantee Uber and Lyft drivers 75 percent of the fees charged to passengers (Mirror).
- Vision Zero is something that’s usually implemented by cities, but carmaker Volvo has its own plan to eliminate traffic deaths: cameras and sensors in vehicles that will monitor whether drivers are distracted or intoxicated. Great idea, or too Big-Brother-y? (Smart Cities Dive)
- It looks like New York City’s long attempt to institute congestion pricing will actually happen. Here’s the coverage from our StreetsblogNYC colleagues, plus the NY Times.
- Cyclists are calling on New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to veto a bill requiring drivers to stay five feet away when passing because an amendment also prohibits cyclists from using traffic lanes when a bike lane or path is available. (Albuquerque Journal)
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says his 18-cent gas tax hike would save lives, but the state Senate cut it to 6 cents (Fox 8). The Senate’s version also cut transit funding from $100 million to $55 million (Cleveland Scene).
- Cycling advocates are pressing New Orleans to crack down on drivers who park in bike lanes. One councilman wants to raise the fine from $40 to $300. (Times-Picayune)
- A hit-and-run driver killed a man on a bike in Oklahoma City last week on a street that planners had already identified as needing safety upgrades. (Oklahoman)
- Even if the Gwinnett County transit referendum had passed, the Atlanta suburb’s congressman, Rob Woodall, says it’s unlikely the federal government would have funded heavy rail because there’s “little appetite” in D.C. for projects that take so long to build. (Daily Post)
- The Jacksonville Times-Union endorses the demolition of a highway ramp on the downtown waterfront.
- The Nebraska Bicycling Alliance is expanding its advocacy to include pedestrians and is now Bike Walk Nebraska. (Omaha World-Herald)
- And finally, why rent a scooter when you can ride your luggage? (WGBH)