We’re Looking for the Most Improved Parking Crater!

Downtown Denver in the 1970s vs. today. Before photo: Nick DeWolf via Flickr
Downtown Denver in the 1970s vs. today. Before photo: Nick DeWolf via Flickr

It’s March, so that means it’s time for our annual March Madness-style tournament comparing some of the most disappointing missed opportunities in urban environments: surface parking lots, or, as we like to call them: parking craters.

This year, the sixth year of the tournament, we want to mix things up a little, put a happy spin on things. This year’s competition will feature former parking craters that are now awesome city spaces.

We’re looking for entries for Most Improved Parking Crater! The above aerial showing downtown Denver in the 1970s vs. today is a great example of the kind of improvements cities can make with the right mix of attention, policy and investment.

Send your entries, including photos and a short description to Angie Schmitt at Streetsblog by merely clicking that link by Monday March 18. Or leave the information in the comments. (But we’ll still need a picture, so email is best.)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Parking Madness: Send Us Pics of Parking Lots Where Your City Should Be

By Angie Schmitt |
Does your city have what it takes to compete in Streetsblog’s fourth annual Parking Madness tournament? Who will join Tulsa, Rochester, and Camden, NJ, as winners of the coveted “Golden Crater”? We’re looking for 16 parking scars blighting American downtowns. One will advance through our bracket to achieve lasting infamy — and hopefully some hometown coverage that […]

It’s Washington vs. Burlington in the Parking Madness 2016 Tip Off!

By Angie Schmitt |
Welcome to Parking Madness, Streetsblog’s annual Sweet 16 tournament of parking craters. What’s a parking crater? Simply put, it’s a depression in the cityscape, a void where car storage has usurped land that should be devoted to buildings. This is the fourth year Streetsblog readers have submitted more than enough entries to field a 16-crater bracket. Thanks to everyone who […]

It’s ON! Parking Madness 2014 Kicks Off With Chicago vs. Denver

By Angie Schmitt |
Are you ready for Parking Madness 2014, our second annual search for parking craters that have obliterated cities? You better be. Last year, Tulsa took home the Golden Crater. In this year’s tournament, we broadened the field to accept entries from outside the United States. Perhaps not surprisingly, American parking craters still dominated the reader […]