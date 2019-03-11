Monday’s Headlines

- Congress wants to invest more in infrastructure. But how are they going to pay for it? (Washington Post)
- Lyft is going back to the future with e-scooter docking stations — a bid to clean up the streets that other companies are being blamed for ruining. Lyft is new to e-scooters. (Fast Company) Meanwhile, the L.A. Times is the latest news outlet to point out that Lyft is unprofitable and doesn’t really have a plan to make money.
- Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has a Vision Zero plan that includes lowering speed limits and other new rules to protect cyclists and school-bus riders and fight distracted driving. (WCVB)
- In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney is proposing spending $200 million to repave pothole-ridden city streets, and another $14 million on Vision Zero improvements. (Voice)
- Duke University has rejected GoTriangle’s offer to engage in more talks on the Durham-Orange, N.C. light rail line the university opposes. (WRAL)
- JUMP bike-share, previously limited to the city core, is going citywide in Seattle. But don’t leave the bikes outside the service area, or you’ll face a $25 fine. (KIRO)
- A Baltimore apartment developer is promoting car-free living by giving every renter a free bike. (Sun)
- Closing central Madrid to cars led to a nearly 10-percent increase in retail spending. (Forbes)
- It’s “pedestrian enforcement week” in Michigan, so police will be wasting their time ticketing people walking instead of the drivers who run them over. (Detroit Free Press)
- A study says Cincinnati has “top-notch infrastructure,” and the Enquirer responds, “Huh?”