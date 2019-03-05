Tuesday’s Headlines

- Lyft filed for a $100-million initial public offering (CNN), beating competitor Uber to the stock market, and Curbed says its partnerships with cities and commitment to transit and environmental stewardship will now come under further scrutiny. Higher prices might be coming, too, as the IPO means Lyft will be under pressure from stockholders to become profitable.
- Want cars to stay out of bus-only lanes? Just paint them. (City Lab)
- Will Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed gas-tax hike fund transit? Ohio currently spends a scant $33 million a year on transit — 45th in the nation, despite having the 14th highest ridership of any state — but the state constitution might prohibit gas taxes from going toward anything but roads and bridges. (Cleveland Plain Dealer) That’s just one of the many questions legislators have about the proposed hike. (Columbus Dispatch)
- Washington state lawmakers want to cut the car-tab fee paid by motorists that helps fund Sound Transit. The funding cut would be offset by cheap land leases, but the transit agency argues that won’t be enough. (Seattle Times)
- Facebook might pay for a new rail line connecting the East Bay and Silicon Valley. (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Kansas City has bought two more streetcars to meet growing demand. Ridership on the three-year-old streetcar line is more than double initial projections, and triple in the summertime. (WDAF)
- The Georgia DOT is getting rid of the reversible “suicide lanes” on Atlanta’s Memorial Drive. But where are the bike lanes? (Curbed)
- Comments collected by Philadelphia about two bike-lane pilot projects suggest that they’re popular, and residents want them made permanent. (Philly Voice)
- As Tampa Bay overhauls its long-range transportation plan, residents say they want more options, not just more freeways. (WMNF)
- Sidewalk Labs is reinventing the awning in Toronto. Its idea for heated sidewalks isn’t bad, though. (Engadget; for less snark, see the Financial Times)