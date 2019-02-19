Tuesday’s Headlines

- President Trump — who used to complain that China had faster trains than the U.S. — is now using passenger rail as a wedge issue. (CNN)
- The federal funding bill Trump recently signed does include $800 million for transit. (Florida Politics) It also removed a longstanding ban on light rail in Richmond, Va. (Chron)
- Is Uber’s business model sustainable? As the ride-hailing company prepares to go public, it announced that it lost $1.8 billion in 2017 despite a 43-percent increase in revenue. (The Drive)
- Cops are writing fewer tickets in Denver while fatal crashes are trending upward. Safer infrastructure is the long-term solution, but safety advocates say the city needs to do more to enforce traffic laws in the meantime. (Denver Post)
- And in Washington, D.C., parking tickets issued by police are on pace to fall again this year, continuing a decade-long slide. So far in 2019, the city has issued just one citation for blocking a bus stop and one for blocking a bus lane. (WTOP) The station also reports that the city is considering a tougher ban on drivers who block bike lanes.
- If Tampa had a decent transit system, maybe the Tampa Bay Times wouldn’t have to ask where 80,000 “Hamilton” fans will park.
- Atlanta residents strongly support Complete Streets, according to the city official who’s overseeing two massive programs for public works. (Saporta Report)
- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to propose a gas-tax hike when he unveils his budget today. (WCCO)
- Readers accused a San Jose Mercury News columnist of victim-blaming after he suggested that pedestrians should wear bright clothing.
- French drivers might hate having to drive more slowly — so much so that “yellow vest” protesters destroyed speed traps — but reducing the speed limit to 80 kilometers (50 miles) per hour worked. Six months after the change, traffic deaths are at an all-time low. (National Post)