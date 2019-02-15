Friday’s Headlines

- Eighty percent of Capital Bikeshare’s users are white, and 90 percent of its stations are in white neighborhoods. (DCist) With transportation equity (or the lack thereof) in the news a lot lately, maybe that’s why Lyft is offering free rides (up to $10) to African-American historical and cultural sites in New York, Atlanta, Chicago and L.A. for Black History Month. (The Grio)
- D.C. Metro is considering subsidizing ride-hailing trips in lieu of extending hours, which the transit agency says would jeopardize train and track maintenance. (Washington Post)
- The Charlotte Area Transit system is moving toward opting for bus rapid transit over rail along I-77. Light rail is out, although CATS hasn’t completely given up on negotiations with Norfolk-Southern to use its freight tracks, even though the company doesn’t seem interested in sharing. The BRT line between Charlotte and Mooresville could open in five to 10 years. (WCNC)
- Crosscut profiles Barb Chamberlain, bike advocate turned director of active transportation for the Washington State DOT.
- A $101-million air-quality bill in the Utah legislature could fund a fare-free transit pilot program. (Deseret News)
- Missouri splits a meager $1.7 million in state funding for public transit among 34 different local agencies. (Democrat News)
- Even conservatives are turning on Streetsblog nemesis Randal O’Toole’s anti-transit rhetoric. (Urban Milwaukee)
- The Des Moines City Council killed a road diet based on the fallacious belief that road diets slow down emergency vehicles. They often improve response times. (Register)
- We got excited when we saw a headline saying Idaho’s Republican Gov. Brad Little is in favor of “more money for transit,” but then we found out that by “transit,” he meant high-occupancy lanes for cars. (BoiseDev)
- Popular Science says computers can learn to be better drivers than humans. Great, let’s put them in charge of our missile defense system.
- Need a laugh? Check out these 18 terrible parking jobs. (Carbuzz)