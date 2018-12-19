Wednesday’s Headlines

Equity is a big issue in transportation these days. E-scooters are following in the footsteps of taxis, ride hailing and bike shares by leaving the poor behind. In D.C., they’re concentrated in affluent downtown, Georgetown and Dupont Circle, and none is available in the low-income wards east of the Anacostia River. (Washington Post) Citi Bike is offering $5 monthly memberships — a $9 discount — to Jersey City residents who are on food stamps. But most of the bike-share’s stations are located in affluent parts of town. (NJ.com) In Missoula, Mont., homeowners were shocked earlier this month when the city hit them with four- or five-figure bills for sidewalk construction. The Missoulian has a much more logical plan for prioritizing and paying for new sidewalks that doesn’t involve making housing more unaffordable.

More headlines: