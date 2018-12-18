Tuesday’s Headlines

Streetcar edition: Rock Region Metro is making Little Rock’s streetcar free in an effort to boost ridership (Democrat-Gazette). The feds turned down Milwaukee’s request for $20 million to expand its new streetcar, The Hop, for the second time (Journal Sentinel). And the Oklahoman explains how Oklahoma City’s new streetcar, which opens Friday, fits into the broader transit picture.

