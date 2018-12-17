Monday’s Headlines

Start your week off right by listening to our Streetsblog NYC colleagues singing anti-car Christmas carols at the city’s mayoral residence, Gracie Mansion. Four numbers, including “Biking Wonderland” and “Andrew the Two-Faced Guv’nor,” are included in this video featurette.

Also, please help Streetsblog keep the lights on for another year by contributing to our annual December donation drive.