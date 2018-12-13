Talking Headways Podcast: Walt Disney, City Planner

Talking Headways small
In the fifties, Walt Disney became more interested in making places than making movies. Photo: ##http://blogs.disney.com/insider/articles/2014/04/06/60-years-ago-disneyland-starts-journey-from-dream-to-reality/##Disney Insider##
In the fifties, Walt Disney became more interested in making places than making movies. Photo: Disney Insider

This week, we’re going back in time to Episode 27, where we put together a story with Tim Halbur and Sam Gennawey talking about the connections between Walt Disney and city planning.

We talked about why he built Disneyland and Disney World the way he did, and dove a bit into the new town of Celebration built years after he passed away.

I’ve always shared this show with folks thinking about taking their kids to a Disney theme park, and I hope folks enjoy it again (or for the first time!).

  • PDiddy

    I’m actually not surprised that Walt Disney loved to design cities. Jeff Speck says that “good lines” make for pleasant walkable streets. An animator/artist are precisely the people that have a good eye for “good lines”.

