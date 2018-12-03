Monday’s Headlines: Our Annual Pledge Drive Begins

As you can see from icon on the left of this story, Streetsblog has begun its annual December donation drive. Don’t be intimidated! Whether you’re emptying out your bank account, your wallet or just your couch cushions, we appreciate any gift. So click on the icon, which you will see on every story this month, to lend us a hand so we can keep doing what we do.

And here’s today’s non-donation-related news: