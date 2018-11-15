Talking Headways Podcast: Verkehrsverbund – A Seamless Journey

Talking Headways small

This week we’re joined by Professor Ralph Buehler of Virginia Tech, who talks with us about the German transport concept of Verkehrsverbund. The word translated to English means “transport network.”  We discuss where the first Verkehrsverbund was formed and how more integrated systems could make transport in the United States more efficient and connected. There’s also a discussion about docked bike share as well as how we can think about mobility as a service platforms in the future and their relationship to existing transport systems.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Talking Headways Podcast: Transatlantic Part 2 — London

By Jeff Wood |
This week I chat again with Jonn Ellege of CityMetric (catch up on part one, if you haven't listened yet). This time it’s my turn to interview and we cover a lot of ground. We talk about major London transit projects including Crossrail and high speed rail, how Transport for London is regulating Uber, what’s happening to the buses on Oxford Street, and more.

The Importance of Mobility for the World’s Women

By Sarah Goodyear |
Today on the Streetsblog Network, some thoughts on women and transportation coming out of the current annual meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative, courtesy of The City Fix. Writing about yesterday’s panel discussion on investing in the well-being of women and girls, Erica Schlaikjer says: Much depends on her ability to move about freely. Photo […]

Streetfilms: “A City Is a Means to a Way of Life”

By Aaron Naparstek |
Manhattan on the Move ConferenceEdited by Nick Whitaker Running time: 6 minutes 52 seconds At last October’s Manhattan Transportation Policy Conference, convened by Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer, people from every neighborhood in Manhattan gathered to discuss a vision for the future of transportation in New York. In his keynote address, Enrique PeÃ±alosa, the former […]

Talking Headways Podcast: The Future Is Not Far Away

By Jeff Wood |
Our guest this week is Sylvain Haon of the International Association of Public Transport ahead of the organization's global summit in Montreal. We talk about big transit projects happening around the world, the transition toward mobility as a service, sustainable mobility planning in Europe, and how autonomous vehicles will complement transit in the future.

Talking Headways Podcast: A Positive Vibe For Chicago TOD

By Jeff Wood |
On this week’s podcast, Yonah Freemark of the Metropolitan Planning Council (you may know him from The Transport Politic) shares the scoop on transit-oriented development in Chicago. In a recent post, Yonah writes that in order to break the pattern of slow growth but ever-increasing demand, more development should happen near Chicago’s extensive transit system. We talk about why […]