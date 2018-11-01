Talking Headways Podcast: The Housing Last Policy

This week, California State Senator Scott Wiener joins us to talk about a number of issues near and dear to our heart including housing and transportation. We talk about what’s holding back California housing and several of his bills that address this in the Senate including SB35 as well as the potential return next year of SB827 which would upzonehousing near frequent transit. We also chat about the potential for state level discussions on congestion pricing as well as a far future idea of getting transit alignments right.