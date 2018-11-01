Talking Headways Podcast: The Housing Last Policy

This week, California State Senator Scott Wiener joins us to talk about a number of issues near and dear to our heart including housing and transportation. We talk about what’s holding back California housing and several of his bills that address this in the Senate including SB35 as well as the potential return next year of SB827 which would upzonehousing near frequent transit. We also chat about the potential for state level discussions on congestion pricing as well as a far future idea of getting transit alignments right.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Talking Headways Podcast: Peak Experience with Jarrett Walker

By Jeff Wood |
Jarrett Walker of Human Transit fame joins the podcast this week to talk about how to communicate transportation and planning concepts to the public. Jarrett tells us about the importance of humanities majors in transportation professions, why NIMBYs feel the way they do, and how we can think differently about the language we use to discuss housing and transportation.

Talking Headways Podcast: Remaking California Transportation

By Jeff Wood |
This week on Talking Headways I’m joined by a big roster of guests to talk about California’s climate legislation and how it will change transportation policy. Lauren Michelle of Policy in Motion and Kate White, Deputy Secretary for Environmental and Housing at the California State Transportation Agency, give us the lay of the land when it […]

Talking Headways Podcast: It Costs More to Drive Til You Qualify

By Jeff Wood |
The topic this week is housing affordability and transit, with guests Shima Hamidi, Reid Ewing, and John Renne. They discuss their recent paper in the journal Housing Policy Debate, “How Affordable is HUD Affordable Housing?” As it turns out, a lot of HUD rental assistance is spent in areas with high transportation costs. We talk about the impetus […]

Talking Headways Podcast: Innovation at LA Metro

By Jeff Wood |
LA Metro CEO Phil Washington joins the podcast this week to discuss new developments in Los Angeles transit. Listen in and hear about Metro's Office of Extraordinary Innovation, the potential for autonomous buses, microtransit pilot programs, and new fare media, as well as the links between affordable housing production and transit.