Miami Shows How to Reclaim a Street from Cars

Last week, between October 17 and 20, Miami’s NE Third Avenue was transformed into a pedestrian friendly roadway for Taste of Avenue 3.

For those four days, on-street car storage was removed in favor of seating areas and mini-parks created by Avenue 3 Miami and supported by the Miami-Dade Transportation Quick-Build Program.

The transformation culminated with a community dinner or 500 people right there in the middle of the street.

Here’s my video: