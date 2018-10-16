Tuesday’s Headlines

- Charlotte is on pace for an increase in the number of people killed in car crashes for the fourth straight year. Just 3 percent of those crashes involve people on foot or bikes, but they make up half of those killed. (WCNC)
- The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is collecting data on where riders get off buses, which could lead to free rail-to-bus transfers. (Mobility Lab)
- Everything is bigger in Texas — including the parking lots. (Dallas Magazine)
- We’ve heard about how big cities are struggling to allocate curb space, but Uber and Lyft are creating traffic jams and parking problems even in small-town Michigan. (Hometown Life)
- A woman was hit by two drivers and killed on a Portland street where the city has installed cameras to catch speeders. Their value is muted, though, because state law prohibits police from ticketing drivers going less than 11 miles per hour over the limit. (KATU)
- Minneapolis’s Metro Transit is getting rid of stops on one popular but slowpoke bus route to speed it up. (Star Tribune)
- San Francisco fought the scooters, and the scooters won. (City Lab)
- From Streetsblog NYC: Citi Bike, the nation’s largest bike-share, is finally offering group rides. Too bad it’s hard to find multiple bikes in the same spot because of a maintenance crisis.
- Friend of Streetsblog Joel Epstein rode 518 miles on an e-bike and lived to tell the tale. (Medium)
- Sandy Springs, Ga. officials are floating gondolas as a substitute for light rail to save on right-of-way costs. (Reporter)
- Bike Snob declares war on aerobars. They’re antisocial, dangerous and just plain dorky. (Outside)