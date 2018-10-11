Talking Headways Podcast: Future Fare Media and the Clipper Card

This week we’re joined by Carol Kuester and Lysa Hale of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s Electronic Payments Department. Carol and Lysa talk about the Clipper transit fare payment card and how it works along with coming updates to the system. We also chat about fare simplification and what it means to different people, whether Clipper can be a first step towards mobility as a service, and what happens to all the money that floats through the system on any given day.