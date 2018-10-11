D.C.-Area Bus System Is So Bad It Hurts Local Economy

An overhaul would help create more direct routes, eliminating branching and detours that make bus routes harder to understand and service slower. The planning process and top-to-bottom rethinking of the bus system could also help ensure bus stops aren’t spaced too close together, a design failure that slows down trips. Baltimore and Richmond have already completed partial systematic upgrades, and Washington has started exploring this idea, the Washington Post reported. Bold moves are needed, the report says. #2. Create bus lanes

Despite 900,000 daily bus trips by area riders, the greater D.C.-Baltimore region is pitifully devoid of any dedicated space for buses.

Washington D.C.’s metro area currently has only 3.2 miles of dedicated bus lanes — 1.6 miles each way, says GWP. Baltimore has 6 miles, and Richmond has 3.5 miles, as part of its Pulse Bus Rapid Transit. That means bus riders, who help reduce congestion by crowding into a single vehicle, get stuck behind the hoards of commuters who choose to drive alone in a car instead.

The cities can also help speed up bus journeys by adding transit signal priority, to give buses a jump on car traffic at intersections. Currently there are almost 200 traffic lights with bus signal priority in the District. But Baltimore is lacking, the report states.

Bus bulbs and bus islands that extend the bus stop into the travel lane, can also speed up service and are sorely lacking.

#3. Speed up boarding

To speed service, agencies should speed payment by creating off-board fare collection — and then allow riders to enter through any door on the bus. It can shave as much as 10 percent off trip times.

WMATA does not offer all-door boarding or off-board fare payment on any bus. Richmond’s Pulse bus rapid transit does.

#4. Make buses easier to use The Greater Washington Partnership says more attention is needed to increasing accessibility and walkability around bus stops in D.C. and beyond. In addition, WMATA can reduce safety concerns by installing cameras in buses. Finally, WMATA should simplify its fare policy by offering free transfers in all cases, like New York City’s MTA, GWP suggests. #5. Measure and report bus performance

Lastly, it’s important for Washington, Baltimore and Richmond to track the performance of their bus systems. How often are buses on time? How fast are they moving? The transit agencies should publish performance reports to offer a transparent statement of accountability to the public. In addition, GWP says, they should make data available to third parties, for analysis, apps.

