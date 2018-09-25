Tuesday’s Headlines

- As Atlanta finalizes a $2.5-billion transit expansion plan, it’s looking to Minneapolis for inspiration. (AJC)
- “Cars own the best real estate” in Annapolis, says Mayor Gavin Buckley in defense of the downtown bike lane that’s divided the city. (Capital Gazette)
- Greater Greater Washington agrees with Streetsblog that e-scooters aren’t necessarily dangerous—but our streets are. Scooter deaths are likely the fault of poor street design that favors cars over other modes of transportation.
- The Hill has more on the Trump Administration refusing to distribute transit funds. Congress increased funding for transit, and the Federal Transit Administration is thwarting its will.
- Baton Rouge-area cyclists gathered for a 100-mile ride along a route where a driver killed a city councilman three months ago to promote bike safety. (The Advocate)
- Milwaukee residents got an up-close look at The Hop, the city’s new streetcar, over the weekend. (CBS 58)
- Downtown Dayton residents are worried that a major new employer will eat up all the on-street parking in the neighborhood. How about better transit so employees don’t have to drive to work? (Daily News)
- New details have emerged in the case of a Pinellas County, Fla. shooting over a shopping center parking spot, including the shooter’s alleged use of racial slurs. (Tampa Bay Times)
- Bike shares open in San Marcos, Tex. (KXAN) and Annapolis (Bay Weekly), expand in Fairfax, Va. (WTOP), eye Tampa (WFTS).
- Mobility Lab has a roundup of PARK(ing) Day temporary parklets in the D.C. area.