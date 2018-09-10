Check Out Portland’s New Bike Traffic Circle

Portland's new bike roundabout gives cyclists a protected place to turn. Photo: Bike Portland
Portland's new bike roundabout gives cyclists a protected place to turn. Photo: Bike Portland

Here’s an exciting concept for carving safer bike infrastructure out of an overly wide intersection: Jonathan Maus at Bike Portland reports the city has installed its second bicycle roundabout.

This design, along with its bright green color, helps connect cyclists with an off-street trail, giving them a protected spot to wait for an opening in traffic.

Portland’s first bike roundabout was installed in 2016, but it was paint only, Maus reports.

This new design, at the intersection of SE Milwaukie and Mitchell is much more robust. The design gives cyclists a curb-protected refuge, and it helps reduce crossing lengths in an over-wide intersection at the same time.

circle-before-after-aerial-1200x664
Before and after: Bike Portland

Maus said last weekend he went to visit the site and “saw all types of riders using the circle.”

Bike roundabouts aren’t a totally new concept but they are very rare in the U.S. U.C. Davis has several on its campus dating back to the the 1960s, according to the Federal Highway Administration. Here’s another example on a Cape Cod rail trail.

This high-flying Dutch example has gotten a lot of attention as well.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Touring Portland’s Brand New Car-Free Bridge

By Angie Schmitt |
Okay, it seems like now Portland is just showing off. The city is putting the finishing touches on the Tilikum Bridge, a multi-modal span that will serve buses, cyclists, pedestrians and trains — but no cars. This bridge has it all: a safe walking and biking path, transitways free of traffic congestion, sleek design, bike counters, a […]

Four Cities Race to Finish the Country’s First Protected Intersection

By Michael Andersen, PlacesForBikes |
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. Sometimes, change builds up for years. And sometimes, it bursts. Fifteen months after American bikeway designer Nick Falbo coined the phrase “protected intersection” to refer to a Dutch-style intersection between two streets […]

America Could Have Been Building Protected Bike Lanes for the Last 40 Years

By Marc Caswell |
Salt Lake City is on track to implement the nation’s first “protected intersection” — a Dutch-inspired design to minimize conflicts between cyclists and drivers at crossings. For American cities, this treatment feels like the cutting edge, but a look back at the history of bike planning in the United States reveals that even here, this idea is far from new. In fact, […]