Thursday’s Headlines

- With the federal government and many states hostile to transit, cities are often on their own. The City of Durham recently announced that it can pick up the $57-million shortfall created when the North Carolina legislature cut funding for Durham-Orange light rail. (WRAL)
- Uber is hoping to head off municipal regulation by focusing on bikes and scooters for short trips while retaining its car interests for longer trips. (Fast Company)
- A journalist and Decatur residents have accused Atlanta’s MARTA system of violating the Georgia Open Meetings Act when it waived ethics rules to let former employees take jobs with MARTA contractors and vote to keep the Atlanta Streetcar fare $1, rather than make it free. (AJC)
- Like many cities, Pittsburgh transitioned from trolleys to buses in the 1960s. The South Hills light rail line is all that remains of the old trolley system. (The Incline)
- The Seattle DOT is having problems procuring special buses for the Madison Bus Rapid Transit line, which could delay the scheduled 2021 completion date. (Seattle Transit Blog)
- Denver-area bike-share companies are pulling out their bikes and replacing them with e-scooters. (Wait — what?) (The Denver Channel)
- St. Petersburg is moving forward on its next Complete Streets project, on MLK Street. (Tampa Bay Reporter)
- Minneapolis activists are calling for a one-day boycott of Metro Transit after a police officer handcuffed a black woman and pushed her to the ground at a bus stop. (Star Tribune)
- In honor of Sept. 1 (9/01) — a reference to Memphis’s 901 area code — Explore Bike Share is offering a special $9.01 price to join the program through Sept. 6. (Daily News)
- Vox interviewed the authors of “Building the Cycling City: The Dutch Blueprint for Urban Vitality,” a new book about how the Netherlands rejected auto-centric planning and became the bike capital of the world.