Wednesday’s Headlines

- In response to a dip in ridership, Sacramento Regional Transit has cut fares by 25 cents a ride and brought back transfers — the first price reductions in its 50-year history. Fares had been among the highest in the country after a 2016 hike. (SacBee)
- Uber put the brakes on its self-driving car program after a fatal collision in Arizona last year, but it’s now partnering with Toyota to jump-start the program — and possible a lucrative public stock sale. (Forbes, USA Today)
- The Federal Transit Administration recently announced $84 million in grants to 52 state and local agencies for low- and no-emission electric and hybrid buses.
- The Albuquerque Journal editorializes that the city’s bus rapid transit is an example of bipartisan cooperation, and early problems with Albuquerque Rapid Transit were overblown.
- The City of Milwaukee has released a master plan for the Historic King Drive Business District, the area where The Hop streetcar will start running later this year. (Independent)
- Seattle’s new interim DOT director probably won’t be able to get the First Hill streetcar project moving. (Capitol Hill Seattle)
- Starkville, Miss. and Mississippi State University are planning that state’s first-ever protected bike lane. (Commercial Dispatch)
- No, officials in Hamilton, Ohio, didn’t make a mistake: Back-in parking is actually safer than pulling in — for people on foot and bikes as well as cars. (Journal-News)
- Driver Rage: A Pittsburgh woman who was mad about where her neighbors had parked threw a glass bottle and a bucket of bleach at them (WPXI). Vandals hit steel planters that served as barriers along Carmel, Indiana’s new cycle track (WISH). And a Boston woman found razor blades scattered along a bike path. (Globe)
- A Chicago student is vexing Uber drivers by hailing rides under names like “Store Bought Eggplant Skin.” (Thrillist)