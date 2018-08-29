The Best Tool for Reducing Traffic Deaths? More Transit!

More transit trips = less traffic deaths. Fairly intuitive, but the relationship is still pretty striking. Graph: APTA
More transit trips = less traffic deaths. Fairly intuitive, but the relationship is still pretty striking. Graph: APTA

Mass transit = massive safety.

A new analysis of traffic fatalities by the American Public Transit Association found that cities with the most transit trips per capita had roadway death rates that were roughly half those of cities that rely too much on the car.

“Public transit is an effective and we believe essential solution to helping communities move toward zero deaths on the road,” APTA CEO Paul Skoutelas told reporters in a briefing on the report [PDF] on Wednesday.

For example, Boston — which ranks near the top in per capita transit trips — has a traffic death rate of about 2.3 per 100,000 people, while Birmingham, Alabama, which is near the bottom for transit ridership, has a death rate of 18.53 per 100,000, or eight times higher.

The report shows that it doesn’t take much to make a big difference in safety. Cities such as Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, with more than 50 annual transit trips per capita, have death rates that are roughly half those of cities whose residents average 20 annual trips or fewer, APTA reports.

Transit is not only safer for the obvious reason — trains and buses are safer than cars — but because communities built around transit tend to have safer walking and biking amenities, fewer parking lots and safer street design. Such features, as well as higher population density, make it easier for people to make shorter car trips, or avoid them all together — reducing their overall exposure to crashes.

Good transit also encourages many high-risk drivers — teenagers, older adults or drunks — to stay off the roads. And policies such as raising the driving age or tightening penalties for drunk driving work better when there are viable travel alternatives, APTA says.

“Public transportation provides us a choice, a choice not to drink and drive… A choice that can really save our lives,” said Bella Dinh-Zarr, a board member at the National Transportation Safety Board, told reporters in the briefing.

Nonetheless, national traffic safety agencies have not latched onto transit to help keep people safe, even as deaths have soared in recent years — partly because of some long-standing institutional practices that obscure the benefits of transit. For example, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration measures traffic safety progress on a per-million-miles-traveled basis. Such a metric obscures the safety benefits of simply reducing driving overall in favor of transit.

The U.S. has made great strides in reducing traffic deaths per million miles driven over the last few decades, with advances like air bags and greater recognition of the dangers of drunk driving. At the same time, much of the safety gains have been eroded by increases in miles driven. In terms of traffic fatalities per capita, American traffic safety outcomes have been falling behind peer nations, many of which have made much more substantial investments in transit.

Graph: APTA
Graph: APTA

“This has been a long overlooked and undervalued strategy,” Leah Shahum, director of the Vision Zero Network, said on the briefing call.

APTA hopes the study will encourage increased transit funding. But the group also calls on cities and institutions to develop incentives — such as discounted fares — and disincentives, such as charging for parking by the day, to encourage drivers to switch to transit.

Cities can also plan better, encouraging residential development in areas well served by public transit.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

America Has a Terrible Traffic Safety Record Because We Drive Too Much

By Angie Schmitt |
Even though the U.S. traffic fatality rate per mile driven has fallen by two-thirds in the last 50 years, America today still has the deadliest road system per capita in the developed world. Much of the improvement from safer driving and better emergency care has been wiped out by increases in total traffic. The American approach to traffic safety has emphasized seatbelt use, vehicle standards, […]
2010s-MV-Deaths5

America’s Traffic Death Toll Is a National Disgrace

By Angie Schmitt |
More than 40,000 Americans were killed in traffic last year, according to new estimates from the National Safety Council, the worst toll in a decade. The U.S. transportation system claims far more lives each year than peer countries. If America achieved the same fatality rate as the UK, more than 30,000 lives would be saved each year.
The American transportation system is dangerous because Americans have little choice other than driving. Photo: La Citta Vita/Flickr

AAA’s Latest Road Safety Report Ignores the Obvious: We Should Be Driving Less

By Stephen Miller |
The number of annual traffic deaths in America is heading in the wrong direction, climbing back above the 40,000 mark. To reverse this trend, the AAA Foundation for Road Safety this week released a report that prioritizes six road design changes it says would do the most to reduce the death toll. There's just one problem: AAA's report doesn't consider the idea that, to save lives, we should be driving less.

Here’s How Much Safer Transit Is Compared to Driving

By Angie Schmitt |
Keep this in mind the next time a high-profile train crash generates more press coverage than a year’s worth of car wrecks: Despite the media sensationalism and overwrought regulatory responses that follow such events, transit is already a lot safer than driving. Looking at traffic fatalities per mile traveled in the U.S., analyst Todd Litman […]

Why Isn’t Traffic Reduction a Top Public Health Concern?

By Ben Fried |
Earlier this week, Ken Archer at Greater Greater Washington posted this revealing graphic showing the relationship between the amount of driving we do in the United States and the death toll on our roads. Even as conventional traffic safety techniques have made driving less deadly, the rise in miles driven knocked back those improvements. It […]