Today’s Headlines

- Expect More Disasters Like Italy Highway Collapse (The Atlantic)
- Politico‘s Ben White Talks About How Trump’s Infrastructure Push Went Wrong
- WaPo Columnist: Streets Are for Cars, and Bikes Should Get Out of the Way
- Why It’s Harder to Regulate Ride-Hailing Than Bike-Share (Mobility Lab)
- Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Approves Plans for 800 Miles of Bike Paths (Philly Biz Journal)
- Baltimore Replaces Bike-Share With New Dockless Program (WBAL, Fox 5)
- Milwaukee County Revamps Transit System (Shepherd Express)
- DC’s Capital Bike-Share Goes Electric (WUSA)
- Atlanta’s Midtown Alliance Wants a Parklet (Curbed)
- Vancouver Complete Streets Plan Meets Backlash Over Parking (Columbian)