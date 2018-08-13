Today’s Headlines

- What Will Google Do With the Data Its “Smart City” Collects? (WaPo)
- City Lab Did a Piece on Ghost Bike Memorials
- DC Streetcar Station Destroyed by Megabus Reopens (DCist)
- The Stranger: Seattle Mayor Is Out to Kill the Center City Connector
- Dems Want Atlanta Suburb to Reschedule Transit Referendum (AJC)
- Derailment Damages Pittsburgh Light Rail Line (Post-Gazette)
- Utah’s New Express Bus Will Be Free to Ride for Three Years (SLC Tribune)
- Arizona State Rep Pushes for Light Rail (Valley Central)
- Drivers Are Parking in Bike Lanes in St. Louis (KMOV)
- A Boston Parking Space Is for Sale for $345,000 (Globe)