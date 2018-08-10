Meet Six Sorry Bus Stops That Weren’t Sorry Enough to Make the Cut
Streetsblog received so many submissions for our Sorriest Bus Stop competition we didn't have room for these.
Holy moly, are there a lot of sorry bus stops.
Starting next week, you’ll get to know the 16 awful transit waiting environments that will be competing for the title of America’s Sorriest Bus Stop this year. But we received so many submissions — more than 50! — that we had to spread the shame around and show you a few that didn’t make the final cut.
Massive thanks to everyone who took the time to submit a bus stop. You’re shining a light on a big problem that doesn’t get enough attention from public officials.
Shake your head at these six sorry, sorry bus stops. Is it any wonder so few people ride transit?
Below, lots of people clearly live by this bus stop in Miami…
…but it’s a dumping ground for concrete curb stops and other debris.
File this Oklahoma City entry under “bus stops that should not exist”: