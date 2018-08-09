Today’s Headlines

  • DC Delegate Wants Hearing on Metro Contingency Shutdown Plan (WaPo)
  • Vision Zero Texas: Prioritize Lives Over Driving Fast (KXAN)
  • Cities Flummoxed By Bird Scooters (Next City)
  • The Rise and Fall of Chinese Dockless Bike-Share Outfit Ofo (CityLab)
  • Capital Bikeshare Pays Riders to Move Bikes From Full to Empty Docks (DCist)
  • Court Could Rule on Missouri Gas Tax Referendum Next Week (Post-Dispatch)
  • Homeowners Sound Transit Is Evicting for Light Rail Line Seem OK With It (KIRO)
  • Judge Rules Against Cabbies, Upholds Law Allowing Uber and Lyft (Palm Beach Post)
  • Fast-Growing Gainesville, Georgia, Could Lose Federal Transit Funding (Gainesville Times)
  • U of Delaware Orders Students Ticketed While Walking to Take Class (News Journal)