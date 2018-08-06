Today’s Headlines

- WaPo: Cities Can’t Rely on Uber and Lyft to Reduce Traffic
- Atlanta Has $2.5B to Spend on Transit — But $11B Worth of Projects (AJC)
- Can Minneapolis Build the North Side Greenway Without Displacement? (Star-Trib)
- Rubber Flaps Could Make DC Streetcar Tracks Safer for Cyclists (WAMU)
- Salt Lake City Tells Scooter Riders to Stay Off Sidewalk (KSL)
- Kansas City Opens First Protected Bike Lane (KBIA)
- Rural Roundabouts Save Lives (Raleigh News & Observer)
- Google and Toronto Pare Down ‘Smart City’ Plans (Architect’s Newspaper)