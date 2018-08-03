Today’s Headlines

  • The Cleanest Car Is No Car at All (Curbed)
  • New MetroLink Station Opens in St. Louis (Post-Dispatch)
  • DC DOT Announces Dedicated Bus Lanes on 16th St. NW (WAMU)
  • WFPL Talks to Riders About Louisville Bus System
  • Birmingham Commits $20 Million to Bus Rapid Transit (Birmingham News)
  • Waymo Will Take People to Transit Stops in Phoenix (Market Watch)
  • Buffalo Company Partners With City to Repaint Bike Lanes (Rising)
  • 250 Rochester Rental Bikes Go Missing (Democrat & Chronicle)
  • Charlotte Seeks Input on Protected Uptown Bike Lane (WSOC, Fox 46)
  • Rhode Island Town Cracks Down on Jaywalking Turkeys (Providence Journal)