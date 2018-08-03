Today’s Headlines

- The Cleanest Car Is No Car at All (Curbed)
- New MetroLink Station Opens in St. Louis (Post-Dispatch)
- DC DOT Announces Dedicated Bus Lanes on 16th St. NW (WAMU)
- WFPL Talks to Riders About Louisville Bus System
- Birmingham Commits $20 Million to Bus Rapid Transit (Birmingham News)
- Waymo Will Take People to Transit Stops in Phoenix (Market Watch)
- Buffalo Company Partners With City to Repaint Bike Lanes (Rising)
- 250 Rochester Rental Bikes Go Missing (Democrat & Chronicle)
- Charlotte Seeks Input on Protected Uptown Bike Lane (WSOC, Fox 46)
- Rhode Island Town Cracks Down on Jaywalking Turkeys (Providence Journal)