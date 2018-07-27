Today’s Headlines

  • Shuster Bill Would Fund Highways With New Taxes, Including One on Bike Tires (Bloomberg)
  • Cranks Come Out Against Cincinnati Parking Refoms (Enquirer)
  • Two Dockless Bike-Share Companies Leave D.C. Market (WAMU)
  • Singapore Business Professor Diagnoses Mistakes of Bike-Share Companies (CNBC)
  • Baltimore Bike-Share Suffers From Lack of Maintenance (Fishbowl)
  • Incremental Solutions for City Streets’ Safety Crisis (Strong Towns)
  • Seattle Streetcar Ridership Has Been Flat for Two Years (KUOW)
  • Federal Judge Won’t Halt I-630 Construction in Arkansas (Fox 16)
  • PC Mag Column: Streets Are for Cars and Cars Only