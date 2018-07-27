Today’s Headlines

- Shuster Bill Would Fund Highways With New Taxes, Including One on Bike Tires (Bloomberg)
- Cranks Come Out Against Cincinnati Parking Refoms (Enquirer)
- Two Dockless Bike-Share Companies Leave D.C. Market (WAMU)
- Singapore Business Professor Diagnoses Mistakes of Bike-Share Companies (CNBC)
- Baltimore Bike-Share Suffers From Lack of Maintenance (Fishbowl)
- Incremental Solutions for City Streets’ Safety Crisis (Strong Towns)
- Seattle Streetcar Ridership Has Been Flat for Two Years (KUOW)
- Federal Judge Won’t Halt I-630 Construction in Arkansas (Fox 16)
- PC Mag Column: Streets Are for Cars and Cars Only