Today’s Headlines

- Cities Blinded by Tech Promises Make Wrong Bet Against Transit (NYT)
- People in SF Opting for Uber Bikes Over Uber Cars (CNN Money)
- Chinese Bike-Share Startup Ofo Scales Back in U.S. (Fortune)
- Seattle Council Member Wants Deadline to Finish Bike Lane Network (My Northwest)
- Portland Cyclists Skeptical of Parking-Protected Bike Lanes (Mercury)
- Baton Rouge Interstate Project Could Make Walking and Biking Harder (WBRZ)
- Harrisburg’s State Street Is the Nation’s Deadliest Road (Penn Live)
- Two D.C. Metro Stations Closed for Repairs Until Labor Day (Fox 5)
- Toledo Voters Rally for Transit Improvements (NBC 24)
- AJC Columnist Whines About Braves Parking, Barely Mentions Transit