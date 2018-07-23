Today’s Headlines

  • Cities Blinded by Tech Promises Make Wrong Bet Against Transit (NYT)
  • People in SF Opting for Uber Bikes Over Uber Cars (CNN Money)
  • Chinese Bike-Share Startup Ofo Scales Back in U.S. (Fortune)
  • Seattle Council Member Wants Deadline to Finish Bike Lane Network (My Northwest)
  • Portland Cyclists Skeptical of Parking-Protected Bike Lanes (Mercury)
  • Baton Rouge Interstate Project Could Make Walking and Biking Harder (WBRZ)
  • Harrisburg’s State Street Is the Nation’s Deadliest Road (Penn Live)
  • Two D.C. Metro Stations Closed for Repairs Until Labor Day (Fox 5)
  • Toledo Voters Rally for Transit Improvements (NBC 24)
  • AJC Columnist Whines About Braves Parking, Barely Mentions Transit