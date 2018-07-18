Today’s Headlines

- Gwinnett Will Put Transit Plan to the Voters, But When? (AJC)
- D.C. Metro Workers Consider Striking (WaPo)
- Minneapolis Reaches Right-of-Way Agreement for Southwest Light Rail Line (Star Trib)
- Arizona Star Cuts Through the Fake News on South Phoenix Light Rail
- Tampa Residents Resort to Waving Signs at Speeding Drivers (WTSP)
- Seattle Approves Dockless Bike-Share Rules Allowing 20,000 Bikes (KIRO)
- Ford Is Building Two More Parking Decks in Detroit (Detroit News)
- Lyft Offers Discounts on Bikes/Scooters to Transit Riders (The Verge)
- California Dems (Times of SD) and Businesses (Sac Bee) Want to Keep Gas Tax
- Someone Keeps Laying Thumbtacks on Boston Bike Lane (WCVB)