Today’s Headlines

  • Gwinnett Will Put Transit Plan to the Voters, But When? (AJC)
  • D.C. Metro Workers Consider Striking (WaPo)
  • Minneapolis Reaches Right-of-Way Agreement for Southwest Light Rail Line (Star Trib)
  • Arizona Star Cuts Through the Fake News on South Phoenix Light Rail
  • Tampa Residents Resort to Waving Signs at Speeding Drivers (WTSP)
  • Seattle Approves Dockless Bike-Share Rules Allowing 20,000 Bikes (KIRO)
  • Ford Is Building Two More Parking Decks in Detroit (Detroit News)
  • Lyft Offers Discounts on Bikes/Scooters to Transit Riders (The Verge)
  • California Dems (Times of SD) and Businesses (Sac Bee) Want to Keep Gas Tax
  • Someone Keeps Laying Thumbtacks on Boston Bike Lane (WCVB)